Walter Jacobson on Mayor Rahm Emanuel's announcement: "He does not like to lose"

Walter Jacobson joins John Williams to explain why he thinks Rahm Emanuel decided not to run for another term for mayor of Chicago. Then, he lists candidates who he thinks have promising odds in the 2019 mayoral race. Plus, he answers whether or not Jason Van Dyke will get a fair trial. Check out more of Walter’s commentary in his own podcast.