Vice Admiral Harward on how the Navy SEAL Foundation supports the families of SEALs abroad
Vice Admiral(SEAL) Robert S. Harward(Ret.) joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about life behind the scenes of the Navy’s elite SEALs and promote the Navy SEAL Foundation’s 7th annual Midwest Evening of Tribute. The Navy SEAL Foundation Celebrates the 2018 Patriot Awardees Sept. 6th at The Hilton Chicago, donations made until midnight on the Sept. 6th are being matched by the Kenneth C. Griffin Charitable Fund, up to $1 million. More information at navysealfoundation.org/chicago
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!