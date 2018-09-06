× Über Critic Patrick McDonald on The Academy’s “Popular Film” Category, The Conjuring universe, ‘Peppermint’, and more

Über Critic Patrick McDonald of Hollywood Chicago.com drops by to chat with Bill and Wendy. Patrick talks about the new “popular film” Oscar category, the timeline of the ‘Conjuring’ universe in the new movie, ‘The Nun,’ the mystery of why William Shatner did not go to Leonard Nimoy’s funeral, and more. Patrick also tells Bill and Wendy about this incredible true story of two notable celebrities – Warren Beatty and Robert Klein – who were both caught in the crossfire in the 1968 Democratic National Convention. And last but not least, Patrick reviews ‘Peppermint.’

