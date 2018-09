× Thought Leader Don Lloyd: “This Economy Is Just Steaming Along”

Keeping an eye on the global movement of money is a 24/7 job for Don Lloyd (SVP & Manager of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange, Rate Swaps and Commodity Derivatives at Associated Bank) and he told Steve Grzanich on The Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation about what he sees as some of the major global economic drivers like NAFTA negotiations and financial lessons we can learn from Venezuela & Turkey.