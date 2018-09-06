× The Mincing Rascals 09.06.18: Mayor Rahm Emanuel not rerunning, Jason Van Dyke trial, anonymous New York Times op-ed

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio and Eric Zorn and Steve Bertrand of the Chicago Tribune. They start by discussing why Mayor Rahm Emanuel decided not to run again for mayor of Chicago in 2019. And, they make their picks for most likely to win out of the current list of candidates. Then, the Rascals debate whether or not the Jason Van Dyke trial should be moved out of Cook County for a fair trial. They go on to discuss the legitimacy of the anonymous senior Trump administration official who wrote the mind-blowing op-ed published yesterday in the New York Times. Plus, the Rascals discuss possible effects of this op-ed to the country.

Scott recommends that you visit San Pedro in California.

Eric recommends that you watch “All the Queen’s Horses.”

John recommends that you watch “Ozark.”