The Lyric's "La Boheme", Water Safety, Comedians Chris Franjola and Joey Villagomez and "The Search for Aliveness" | Full Show (Sept 6th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: We welcome on our Theater Thursday guests from Lyric’s 2018 Stars of Lyric Opera at Millennium Park which is showcasing “La Boheme”. The conductor (Domingo Hindoyan) and lead soprano Danielle de Niese join Patti and Andrea to tell us all about this incredible piece of art. Then, to discuss water safety and to share some tips to stay safe we welcome Dave Benjamin (Director of Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project). And what do you do to feel alive? We bring on Chad Gabriel who is the host/narrator of The Search For Aliveness, a brand new Internet Docu-series coming out. And to lighten the mood, Comedians Joey Villagomez (appearing at Ravinia) and Chris Franjola (playing Appleton, WI) join us on air to talk about the current state of affairs and their upcoming comedy dates. And finally, we bring on Chicago Tribune cartoonist, Scott Stantis for the cartoon roundup.

