× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.06.18: Brett Kavanaugh hearing, “uhPARENTly,” Jason Van Dyke trial, New York Times anonymous op-ed

John reviews some of the highlights from the ongoing Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice. Listeners weigh in on what they hear in the clips and compare with what we hear. Then, “uhPARENTly” Hosts Anne Johnsos and Tracy Weiner join John in-studio to talk about allowances and what they learned on their Labor Day episode of the podcast. Walter Jacobson pops in to tell John why he thinks Mayor Rahm Emanuel decided not to rerun, and whether or not he thinks Jason Van Dyke’s trial will be a fair trial. Finally, Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board Editor Tom McNamee describes what he thinks would be ideal events to surround an anonymous op-ed, like that written by a senior Trump administration official, in the New York Times.