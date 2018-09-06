The John Williams NewsClick: Should the Jason Van Dyke trial be moved?

Posted 2:40 PM, September 6, 2018, by , Updated at 02:25PM, September 6, 2018

Jason Van Dyke, left, a Chicago police officer charged with murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald, walks out of Cook County Jail in Chicago with his father, Owen, after posting bond Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, following a court hearing where a judge ruled he won't be jailed for giving interviews in violation of his bail terms. Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and official misconduct. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)