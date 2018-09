× Steve Perry: “This is the reason I’ve been gone for almost 25 years…”

Former Journey lead singer Steve Perry has been in isolation for almost 25 years. In a heart-wrenching story about death, Steve tells Pete WHY and WHO made helped him make a comeback. Steve also answers IF he’ll ever reunite with Journey and how the 2005 White Sox got his phone number to bring him to town. Take some time and listen to one of the best interviews this year!