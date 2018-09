× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.06.18: Cloudy, rainy day in Chicago

What a crummy weather and traffic day. Thankfully we were still able to have some fun. John Heffron was one of our guests that joined us on the phone because he was stuck in traffic but he was still hilarious. Dean Richards talks airport germs. Pat Brady has a few things to say about what’s going on in D.C.. Nick Digillio is bothered by comic book movies and Chuck Todd is pumped for the Packers game.