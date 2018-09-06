× Skeletons in The Closet: A New Movie Paying Homage to Classic Horror Anthology Series

Nick Digilio welcomes to the program Tony Wash and Ben Lewandowski, co-directors of the new movie “Skeletons in the Closet.”

Distributed by Cow Lamp Films, it pays homage to classic horror anthology series.

Learn more about the flick and it’s world premiere taking place this Friday, September 7th at the Davis Theater co-sponsored by Windy City Horrorama (with additional screenings after) in this podcast!

