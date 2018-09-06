× Reverend Livingston “It’s Not So Much About Counting People Than Making People Count”, And Collin Kapernick Controversy | Full Show (Sept 6th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! Reverend Livingston discusses his recent protest and the breaking news about Rahm Emanuel foregoing running for a third term. Then, Patti & Andrea dive into the Collin Kapernick Controversy surrounding Nike.

