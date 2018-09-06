Reverend Livingston “It’s Not So Much About Counting People Than Making People Count”, And Collin Kapernick Controversy | Full Show (Sept 6th)

September 6, 2018

Patti Vasquez with Andrea Darlas

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas!  Reverend Livingston discusses his recent protest and the breaking news about Rahm Emanuel foregoing running for a third term. Then, Patti & Andrea dive into the Collin Kapernick Controversy surrounding Nike.

