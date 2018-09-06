Powell at the Park, Episode 21: Who Is The Biggest Threat To The Cubs In The NL? Did The Sox Make The Right Call In Not Calling up Eloy Jimenez? And A Bears Season Preview

Posted 4:10 PM, September 6, 2018, by

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 09: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter of a preseason game at Paul Brown Stadium on August 9, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

In a lengthy episode, Kevin touches on a wide variety of topics including the Cubs, White Sox, Shohei Ohtani, the playoff race, best MLB rivalries and even some Bears/Packers talk. The Rundown (1:39) begins with Kevin talking about Michael Kopech’s first four starts. Then he touches on the current state of the Cubs. His first guest is WGN’s Adam Hoge (11:18)to discuss the Bears and Sox. And then more Cubs, Sox and MLB talk with MLB.com’s Richard Justice (34:25).

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes and Google Play!