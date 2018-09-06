× Media’s Battle with the Trump Administration: Is the Media really the Enemy of the People?

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Timothy Franklin, Northwestern University Senior Associate Dean of the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications to discuss the embattled Media under the Trump administration. Accused of being the enemy of the people, Dean Franklin explains how and why the attack has succeeded with so many Americans, what the risks are going forward and whether there’s a road to resolution. He speaks as well about how Mayor Emanuel might have used the media had he sought to seek a 3rd term as Mayor. A timely topic, an important topic…..listen in!