John Williams Show live at Blackhawks Training Camp Festival – September 15

Chicago Blackhawks Training Camp Festival is Saturday, September 15th!

The John Williams Show will broadcast live from the Lot K outside the United Center from 10am to Noon. The outdoor festival is free and offers activities for the whole family from 8am to Noon, including live music, appearance from Blackhawks Alumni, food and drink and entertainment.

Fans need a ticket to watch a Blackhawks training camp practice and scrimmage inside the United Center, starting at 11am. Doors to the United Center open at 9am. Seating is general admission. The first 10,000 fans to enter the building will receive an Alex DeBrincat bobblehead. Purchase tickets for $5 on chicagoblackhawks.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.

The John Williams Show live broadcast at the Chicago Blackhawks Training Camp Festival is sponsored by Mathnasium – Changing Lives Through Math.

