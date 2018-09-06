× Joe Deininger of Italian Village talks Italian Village History, Italian food and Ferrari Fest with Dane

Dane is joined ‘on the road’ with the General Manager of Italian Village, Joe Deininger, to talk about celebrating 91 years for The Italian Village, Chicago specific Italian foods and their 21st Annual Ferrari Fest coming up this weekend. The Fest showcases 40 to 60 Ferrari’s in a family fun atmosphere with delicious Italian food. All money made at the event will be donated to the Inspiration Corporation and the Children’s Lurie Hospital. Don’t miss out on the fun!