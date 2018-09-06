× ‘I’ve done just about everything in this business’ – Remembering Burt Reynolds

Actor Burt Reynolds appeared a number of times on WGN Radio over the years, from the peak of his 1970s stardom to more recent appearances as he reflected on his career. Reynolds died today at age 82. We look back at some of his appearances here:

Roy Leonard – March 1972, near the time of the publication of Reynolds’ Cosmopolitan centerfold

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3543711/roy-leonard-burt-reynolds_2018-09-06-151611.64kmono.mp3

Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano – August 2015, Reynolds appearing in Chicago at Wizard World

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3543713/sirott-and-murciano-burt-reynolds_2018-09-06-151913.64kmono.mp3