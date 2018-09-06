× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 172: Week 1 Bears, NFL Preview

The Bears open the regular season this Sunday night when they travel to Lambeau Field to play their longtime rival, the Green Bay Packers. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns preview the game, make bold predictions, and talk about an interesting prop bet for the primetime matchup. The guys listen and react to the latest batch of listeners voicemails and pick college pro games against the spread. Feel free to call the Hoge & Jahns voicemail line (312-222-5050) before, during, or after the Bears-Packers game.

