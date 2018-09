× Fremont Street Theater’s Production of Mary Poppins Begins This Friday!

Madeline Franklin, the vivacious artistic director of The Fremont Street Theater, discusses their production of Mary Poppins which begins this Friday and other exciting events involving the company in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

