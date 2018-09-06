× Comedian Bert Kreischer: “If you don’t laugh when you come up with a funny idea then you are dead inside”

Comedian Bert Kreischer joins Justin to discuss his career, how often he comes through Chicago, his new Netflix special, “Secret Time,” how his family reacts to his comedy, the challenge of talking about personal issues in his act, what he learned from being around comedy clubs when he was just starting out, the evolution of his material, why he started taking his shirt off on stage and what it means to him to have a special on Netflix.

