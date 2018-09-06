× College Football: Recapping Week 1; Previewing Week 2

Northwestern play by play announcer, Dave Eanet, and former Northwestern quarterback, Dan Persa, share their thoughts on the wild first week of the 2018 College Football Season. They breakdown some of the big matchups that took place across the country over the weekend and focus in on some of the intriguing Big Ten contests scheduled for this Saturday. Who has tough games? Any cupcakes on the menu? Dave and Dan get down to business on the inaugural episode of Collegiately Speaking.