City Club of Chicago – Consent Decree: Yes or No?

September 6, 2018

Consent Decree: Yes or No? – moderated by Victor Dickson – John Escalante, Kevin Graham, Lori Lightfoot

Kevin Graham

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President Kevin Graham began his career in law enforcement in 1983 working as a Suburban Police Officer after attending the City of Chicago’s police academy for metro officers. Just a year later, he began working as a detective. Then, in 1986 he joined the Cook County. In 2016, Graham assembled a slate of officers in Chicago and won the presidency, along with several other seats on the board.

Graham has earned degrees in law enforcement, public administration and a masters degree from Northwestern in public policy. Graham, who worked his entire career as a patrolman in Chicago before being elected President, is married to a physician, who lovingly reminds him about non-law enforcement issues. A huge Beatles fan, Graham also has a daughter, who is currently living in England.

John Escalante

John Escalante, former interim superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, was named police chief at Northeastern Illinois University in 2016.

Previously, Escalante was with the Chicago Police Department for 30 years. He started as a patrolman in 1986 and worked all the way to the top, serving as interim superintendent from Dec. 1, 2015, to March 28, 2016. Escalante has a national reputation in the field of law enforcement for his experience, integrity and leadership

Victor Dickson

Victor B. Dickson joined Safer Foundation as its president in 2013, bringing a blend of nonprofit and corporate experience and a passion to advocate on behalf of those often deemed second-class citizens. Under his leadership, Safer Foundation has moved more toward training clients for high-demand industries and occupations so they can have a better chance of ending the cycle of poverty.

With his passion for social justice and expertise in criminal justice issues, Victor is frequently recruited to serve on boards and commissions, including the Illinois Human Services Commission, Illinois Commission to Eliminate Poverty, Illinois Workforce Innovation Opportunity Board, and Cook County Commission on Social Innovation. He also served on the mayor’s Police Accountability Task Force.

Lori Lightfoot

Lightfoot is a sought-after speaker and commentator and has been quoted in a range of publications such as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and frequently appeared on news programs such as the BBC, PBS Newshour, All In with Chris Hayes, National Public Radio, as well as local Chicago media.

Lightfoot has been committed to public service and social justice throughout her legal career. Lightfoot has been a federal prosecutor and served in a number of leadership roles in Chicago city government. From 2015 to 2018 Lightfoot served as President of the Chicago Police Board. As chair of the Mayor’s Task Force on Police Accountability, she and her colleagues issued a frank and powerful report revealing systemic problems within the Chicago Police Department and calling for a significant overhaul of Chicago’s police accountability infrastructure and reinvestment in training and other areas.