This photo shows an anonymous opinion piece in The New York Times in New York, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. President Donald Trump lashed out against the anonymous senior official who wrote it, claiming to be part of a "resistance" working "from within" to thwart the commander-in-chief's most dangerous impulses. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board Editor Tom McNamee: “The honorable thing to do is quit”
This photo shows an anonymous opinion piece in The New York Times in New York, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. President Donald Trump lashed out against the anonymous senior official who wrote it, claiming to be part of a "resistance" working "from within" to thwart the commander-in-chief's most dangerous impulses. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board Editor Tom McNamee weighs in on the decision of the New York Times to publish an op-ed piece, written by an anonymous senior Trump administration official. And, Tom tells John how he thinks events should have unfolded differently, surrounding this op-ed.