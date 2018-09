× Catching up with Mike Toomey

Bill and Wendy catch up with WGN TV’s Mike Toomey! Mike will perform at Zanies in Rosemont on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 7 at 8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.