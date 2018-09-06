× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.6.18: Rain no more

Rain, rain, and more rain hit the Chicagoland area this morning, and it caused a big mess on the roads. Bill and Wendy talk to traffic queen, Mary Van De Velde, about what’s up with the roadways. Then, WGN TV’s Mike Toomey joins the show to talk about his upcoming performances at Zanies in Rosemont. Über Critic, Patrick McDonald also drops by. He reviews ‘Peppermint,’ and he explains the timeline of the ‘Conjuring’ Universe in the new movie, ‘The Nun.’

