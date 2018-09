× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 9.6.18: Right Chere

Christopher Lawford, the nephew of JFK and ‘General Hospital’ actor, passed away on Tuesday night. Bill and Wendy pay tribute to him. They also talk about their favorite soap operas, Billy Clyde Tuggle, Wendy’s act of kindness, and much more.



