Associated Bank Market Outlook: 9/6/18

Posted 6:42 AM, September 6, 2018, by , Updated at 06:41AM, September 6, 2018

On September 6th, 2018 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:

  • The Labor Department issues revised data on productivity in the second quarter
  • The Commerce Department releases the report on factory orders for July
  • ADP reports on private employment numbers today before the official report tomorrow
  • Freddie Mac reports on weekly mortgage rates
  • The Institute for Supply Management has it’s Service Supply Index for August along with the PMI releasing their Services Index
  • Barns & Noble, Broadcom, GameStop all report earnings today