Associated Bank Market Outlook: 9/6/18
On September 6th, 2018 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:
- The Labor Department issues revised data on productivity in the second quarter
- The Commerce Department releases the report on factory orders for July
- ADP reports on private employment numbers today before the official report tomorrow
- Freddie Mac reports on weekly mortgage rates
- The Institute for Supply Management has it’s Service Supply Index for August along with the PMI releasing their Services Index
- Barns & Noble, Broadcom, GameStop all report earnings today