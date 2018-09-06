× Alexa Greenfield is the food genius who dunks her chicken tenders into soda

The MVPP for Thursday, September 6th is food genius Alexa Greenfield, who was caught on camera at the U.S. Open dipping a chicken tender into her soda.

#thealexagdipchallenge and record yourself trying the chicken finger soda, or chicken fingers in something else weird, or some other weird AF food into soda, (I’ve been hearing pizza, burger, Cheetos, bread…etc) be creative! I will then donate money per every post with the #alexagdipchallenge to a cyber bullying campaign.