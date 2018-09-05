× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/5/18: Supplementing Your Retirement, Tech Under Chicago’s New Mayor, & Judging a Book By It’s Cover

Retirement is enticing to all of those Americas who are 58 and 59 years old, but Terry Savage joined Steve Bertrand to emphasize the importance of supplementing retirement funds before reaching the milestone and she also explained exactly how to start saving for college plans. Frank Sennett noted that the new mayor might have to continue the business/tech outlook on the city that Mayor Rahm Emanuel started, and Randi Shaffer is neck deep in the social media world so she may know a way to help spur book sales through the digital world.