Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, center, stands in front of Judge Vincent Gaughan during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Chicago. Judge Gaughan says trial will begin this summer for Van Dyke, who is charged with murder in the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (Nancy Stone//Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow on the Jason Van Dyke trial: “This is coming to either a conclusion, or the beginning of another chapter for them [protesters]”
Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, center, stands in front of Judge Vincent Gaughan during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Chicago. Judge Gaughan says trial will begin this summer for Van Dyke, who is charged with murder in the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald. (Nancy Stone//Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow joins John Williams to describe what he saw during the second jury pool selection today for the Jason Van Dyke murder trial. He tells John about demonstrators with familiar faces outside the courthouse today, and who is being eliminated, and considered for the jury.