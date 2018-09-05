× WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow on the Jason Van Dyke trial: “This is coming to either a conclusion, or the beginning of another chapter for them [protesters]”

WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow joins John Williams to describe what he saw during the second jury pool selection today for the Jason Van Dyke murder trial. He tells John about demonstrators with familiar faces outside the courthouse today, and who is being eliminated, and considered for the jury.