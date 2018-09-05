× Troy LaRaviere on Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s Stepping Down, “Breaking the Silence” Documentary and Andrea is Back! | Full Show (Sept 4th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! We discuss the breaking news of Chicago Mayor, Rahm Emanuel deciding to not run for re-election this upcoming year with mayoral candidate Troy LaRaviere. Then, Dara Sanandaji and Freddie Bell jump on air to talk about the official public premiere of Golden Rule Films’ groundbreaking new documentary film, “Breaking the Silence,” happening at the Davis Theater.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER