Three recent college grads provide hope and “home” with the Chicago Furniture Bank

Brian Noonan visits with Griffin Amdur and Andrew Witherspoon, two of the three founder of the Chicago Furniture Bank, which provides a resource to those transitioning out of homelessness or other domestic situations into unfurnished, government-subsidized housing. Amdur talks about what sparked the idea for the Bank, they discuss the logistics of the operation (they move the furniture themselves), their goals for growth, and more.