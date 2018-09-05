Three recent college grads provide hope and “home” with the Chicago Furniture Bank

Posted 7:19 PM, September 5, 2018, by , Updated at 07:18PM, September 5, 2018

(L-R): Griffin Amdur, Brian Noonan, Andrew Witherspoon

Brian Noonan visits with Griffin Amdur and Andrew Witherspoon, two of the three founder of the Chicago Furniture Bank, which provides a resource to those transitioning out of homelessness or other domestic situations into unfurnished, government-subsidized housing.  Amdur talks about what sparked the idea for the Bank, they discuss the logistics of the operation (they move the furniture themselves), their goals for growth, and more.