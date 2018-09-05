× The Trotter Project: Carrying on the legacy of an iconic chef through education, positivity

Brian Noonan talks with Executive Director Derrek Hull and President Robert Houde of the Trotter Project, which is gearing up for its 2nd Annual Excellence Gala on Saturday, October 27th at Revel Fulton Market. Hull and Houde discuss the organization’s mission of educating, mentoring, and motivating youth to get into culinary and hospitality disciplines. We also get a preview of the Gala, which features food from Michelin-starred chef Andoni Luis Aduriz, who’s designing a complete dining experience that captures the Basque region of Spain; Houde (also a sommelier) breaks down some of the basics of wine pairing, and more.