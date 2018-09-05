× The Opening Bell 9/5/18: Is Cold Brew Coffee The New Soft Drink Alternative?

The food landscape is constantly shifting and thankfully Doug Roth (Founder and CEO of Playground Hospitality) joined Steve in studio to learn about the latest shifts around Chicago’s food scene from the hottest restaurant to getting the inside track Starbucks’s plan for their new Michigan Ave global flagship store. Michael Gelphman (Founder of Dare Mighty Things) then previewed this years event on October 29th to inspire Chicagoans with speakers who are focusing on big picture projects.