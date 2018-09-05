× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.05.18: Jason Van Dyke jury, Trump Tower food, Skinhead to peace activist, “no means no”

Today was day one of jury selection for the Jason Van Dyke Laquan McDonald murder trial. WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow joins the show to talk about what he saw, followed later by Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair, who shares her observations about the jury selection process. Plus, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel talks about his experiences at Terrace 16 inside the Trump Tower, and Che Figata. Former Skinhead-turned-Global Peace Activist Christian Picciolini sits down with John to talk about his MSNBC special, “Breaking Hate,” which follows him as he perseveres to help hate group members abandon the extremist community. Finally, Northwestern University Clinical Psychologist Dr. Alexandra Solomon joins the show to help parents teach their children what “no means no” actually means.