× The Future of Video Games: Streaming, Nintendo Switch Online & September Video Game Preview

With the success of Netflix for television & movies, Spotify with music; what is to stop the video game industry in creating a platform to stream video games. Executive Editor at EGMNow.net, Mollie Patterson breaks down if a streaming model would be viable to the video game industry. Nintendo Switch Online monthly service and what games to check out in September are discussed.

Check out articles by Mollie Patterson at: EGMNow.net

Follow Mollie on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Mollipen

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine