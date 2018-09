× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.05.18: The next mayor of Chicago is not in the race

The 2 biggest stories that happened during the show. Steve continues to try different varieties of apples and Mayor Emanuel stopped by the studio to explain why he’s not running for a 3rd term as mayor of Chicago. Dean Richards thanks the mayor for all of the arts he’s brought to the city and Adam Hoge has a big prediction for the NFL!