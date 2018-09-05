WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) U.S. Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Richard Durbin (D-IL) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) confer before the start of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's second day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Sen. Durbin assess Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony and the “disturbing” resistance in the White House
Sen. Dick Durbin joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to respond the aftermath of a NY Times op-ed asserting that an active resitance is at work within the White House. Sen. Durbin also discusses how he will vote when Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination comes to the floor.