× Ryan Bonnici – CMO – G2 Crowd

In episode 262, G2 Crowd CMO Ryan Bonnici joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to talk about how important it is for startups to know their identity within the world around them. G2 Crowd may be Inc.’s 179th fastest-growing company, but it’s still a startup itself.

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.