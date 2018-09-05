× Roe Conn Full Show (9/5/18): Lester Holt, Sen. Durbin, & MailOnline’s Geoff Earle react to the NY Times’ op-ed bombshell

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, September 5th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on a NY Times op-ed from inside the “White House resistance,” Tom Skilling examines the weather impacting Florida & the Gulf Coast, NBC’s Lester Holt reacts to President Trump’s response to the NY Times story during an event with sheriffs in the East Room of the White House, Vice Admiral (SEAL) Robert S. Harward (Ret.) promotes the great works of the Navy SEAL Foundation and the 7th annual Midwest Evening of Tribute fundraiser, the Top Five@5 feautres Fleetwood Mac’s new lineup on Ellen, MailOnline’s Geoff Earle has the latest reaction to the NY Times op-ed, Sen. Dick Durbin talks about Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing, and Fox32’s Mike Flannery lays out the field of candidates running for Chicago’s next mayor.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3543443/roe-and-anna-full-show-09-05-18_2018-09-05-195843.64kmono.mp3

