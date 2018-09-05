× Paul Lisnek on Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s Departure: ‘I think that whatever he is doing is going to be outside of the world of political office, at least for a period of time’

After more than seven years in office, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced on Tuesday that he will not seek re-election for a third term. WGN political analyst and host of “Politics Tonight” Paul Lisnek joined Bill and Wendy over the phone to discuss Emanuel’s sudden departure from the mayoral race, how his departure may affect Chicago’s bid for Amazon’s HQ2, who might replace him as mayor, and more.



