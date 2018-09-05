Lester Holt breaks down a busy day in D.C., a NY Times op-ed bombshell, and a plane full of sick people

NBC journalist Lester Holt reports in a temporary auditorium balcony television studio before the start of the third U.S. presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Anchor for the weekday edition of NBC Nightly News & Dateline NBC Lester Holt joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about a NY Times op-ed that depicts an active resistance working against President Trump, response to this story, and President Trump’s attacks on the media.

