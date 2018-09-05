× Kareem ‘K.W.O.E.’ Wells (“The King of Mitzvahs”): From Living Life in the Streets to Becoming the Life of the Party

Growing up on the Westside of Chicago, Kareem Wells will attest that life for a young black male, raised in a single-parent household isn’t that easy. In fact, growing up he considered the way he was living to be the norm. He was a high school dropout, he sold drugs and also became a teen dad. These seemed like key ingredients for his life to spiral downhill but he was able to change his pursuit.

Kareem sat down with Marsha Lyles to share his journey on how he persevered through life’s challenges to redefining bar mitvah celebrations and now owning Chicago’s #1 interactive entertainment company, Flow Entertainment.

One of his favorite quotes is, dream big, never give up & always give back”. Indeed he has been giving back to the community while organizing the K.W.O.E Hope Foundation and encouraging youth today.

(K.W.O.E) “Know you’re a genius, Work with purpose, Own your actions and Explore the world.”

Hear his powerful story here: