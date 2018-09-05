Great Moments in Vinyl presents the stories & music of Jimi Hendrix
Great Moments in Vinyl (Lindsay Cochran on bass/storytelling, Billy Shaffer on drums, and Bill Grady on lead/”Hendrix”) join Brian Noonan & Richard Roeper for the Roe Conn Show’s LIVE Music Friday from Studio G. GMiV presents the music of Jimi Hendrix and shares stories behind Hendrix’s greatest hits.
