Great Moments in Vinyl presents the stories & music of Jimi Hendrix

Posted 9:47 AM, September 5, 2018, by , Updated at 09:44AM, September 5, 2018

L-R: Billy Shaffer (drums), Richard Roeper, Lindsay Cochran (bass/storytelling), Bill Grady (lead/"Hendrix"), and Brian Noonan | Great Moments in Vinyl (Photo: JCarlin)

Great Moments in Vinyl (Lindsay Cochran on bass/storytelling, Billy Shaffer on drums, and Bill Grady on lead/”Hendrix”) join Brian Noonan & Richard Roeper for the Roe Conn Show’s LIVE Music Friday from Studio G. GMiV presents the music of Jimi Hendrix and shares stories behind Hendrix’s greatest hits.

