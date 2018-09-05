× Gabe Roth on the Kavanaugh hearings, Nelson Cunningham on Mueller, award-winning documentarian Kelly Richmond Pope & much more

Fix the Court Executive Director Gabe Roth joins Tina and Rich to break down the start of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate hearings.

Former Clinton counsel Nelson Cunningham explains the differences between the Ken Starr investigation and the Mueller probe.

Director Kelly Richmond Pope discusses her award-winning documentary All The Queen’s Horses, a look at the largest case of municipal fraud in American history.

CompAlliance Vice President of Communications Linda Van Dillen discusses getting injured employees back to work & the opioid crisis.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich are joined by WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow and Jen Zanotti to discuss breaking legal news involving Rahm Emanuel’s unexpected announcement, the start of the Laquan McDonald murder trial, Colin Kaepernick v NFL, Michael Jackson, a serial dine-and-dasher and much more.