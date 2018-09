× Former Skinhead-turned-Global Peace Activist Christian Picciolini: “He made me feel important”

Former Skinhead-turned-Global Peace Activist Christian Picciolini joins John Williams to explain how he transformed from white supremacist to peace activist, by helping Skinheads who are trying to abandon extremist communities. He talks about his MSNBC special, “Breaking Hate,” in which he showcases the ways he’s helped people in these circumstances.