× Debunking Chiropractic Myths with Dr. Rachel Allar

Today we learn about all the benefits of Chiropractic health and clear up some of the popular misconceptions! Also, some surprising facts, especially that a simple adjustment can help with depression and anxiety! Visit www.allarchiropractic.com to learn more about Dr. Rachel!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3543112/getting-zen-with-jen-z-ep-01_2018-09-04-235812.64kmono.mp3