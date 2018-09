× Dane talks with The President of the Indianapolis Speedway about the speedway itself, Brickyard 400 and More!

Ladies and Gentlemen, START. YOUR. ENGINES!

Dane talked with President of the Indianapolis Speedway, Doug Boles about the Mardi Gras of racing; The Big Machine Vodka 400 at Brickyard. The Race ill be held on the September 9th! Get your tickets here.