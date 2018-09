× Dane talks with Discovery Channel Stars Ryan Martin and James Goad About No Prep Kings, Drag Racing and More!

Saturday ‘on the road’ Dane was joined on the air with Oklahoma City Drag Drivers and stars of the Discovery Channel’s show Street Outlaws No Prep Kings , Ryan Martin and James Goad AKA Reaper to talk about their event coming up at the Route 66 Raceway in Joliet on September 7th and 8th.

Don’t forget to follow Dane Neal on facebook!