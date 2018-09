× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.5.18: Geyeah

Today’s guests include WGN political analyst Paul Lisnek and food expert, Dane Neal. Bill and Wendy open the show with a bit of gibberish! They talk about songwriting, Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s exit, tailgating tips, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.